Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Northwest Bancshares (NWBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $97.99 million, down 29.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -26.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +17.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northwest Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 94.3% compared to the 67% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 3.2% versus 3.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $13.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.63 billion.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: -$8.85 million versus $28.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $106.84 million versus $105.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trust and other financial services income: $7.57 million compared to the $7.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $0.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.52 million.
  • Service Charges and Fees: $15.53 million compared to the $15.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other Operating Income: $3.26 million versus $2.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from Bank owned life insurance: $1.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.76 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Northwest Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Northwest Bancshares have returned +19.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise