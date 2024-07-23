We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended May 2024, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $24.27 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Albertsons Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same - Store Sales (Identical sales): 1.4% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of stores at end of quarter: 2,269 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,269.
- Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet: 112.8 million versus 112.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Fuel: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
Shares of Albertsons Companies have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.