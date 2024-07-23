Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended May 2024, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $24.27 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Albertsons Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same - Store Sales (Identical sales): 1.4% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores at end of quarter: 2,269 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,269.
  • Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet: 112.8 million versus 112.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Fuel: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
Shares of Albertsons Companies have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

