Compared to Estimates, Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Old National Bancorp (ONB - Free Report) reported revenue of $482.03 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old National Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.2% compared to the 55.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $47.41 billion versus $47.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total noninterest income: $87.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.15 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $394.76 million versus $388.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $19.35 million compared to the $19.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth and investment services fees: $29.36 million versus $29.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $7.06 million versus $5.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Old National Bancorp have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

