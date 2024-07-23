Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Webster Financial (WBS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Webster Financial (WBS - Free Report) reported revenue of $614.6 million, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $671.91 million, representing a surprise of -8.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 46.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 47.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $68.86 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $69.40 billion.
  • Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized): 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Total nonperforming loans and leases: $368.84 million compared to the $298.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $42.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $95.98 million.
  • Deposit service fees: $41.03 million versus $43.76 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Wealth and investment services: $8.56 million versus $8.08 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Loan and lease related fees: $19.33 million compared to the $20.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies: $6.36 million compared to the $6.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Non-interest income- Other income: $16.94 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $572.30 million versus $587.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Webster Financial have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

