Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Invesco (IVZ) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of +0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,715.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,668.47 billion.
  • Average AUM - Total: $1,669.3 billion compared to the $1,665.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets under management - ETFs and Index: $415.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $405.79 billion.
  • Assets under management - Fundamental Equities: $268.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $267.43 billion.
  • Assets under management - Fundamental Fixed Income: $272.6 billion compared to the $272.8 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets under management - Private Markets: $129.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.07 billion.
  • Assets under management - APAC Managed: $112.4 billion versus $106.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets under management - Multi-Asset/Other: $59.6 billion versus $59.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Other revenues: $47.20 million compared to the $46.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees: $361.60 million compared to the $366.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Performance fees: $8.70 million compared to the $12.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Investment management fees: $1.07 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Invesco here>>>

Shares of Invesco have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

