Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) reported revenue of $985 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $984.37 million, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travel Leisure Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership: $807 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $804.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Net Revenues- Travel and Membership: $177 million compared to the $179.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership: $62 million compared to the $62.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership: $206 million compared to the $190.28 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$18.20 million.
Shares of Travel Leisure Co. have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

