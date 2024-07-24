Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Evercore (EVR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Evercore (EVR - Free Report) reported $695.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.1%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $620.36 million, representing a surprise of +12.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Evercore performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Compensation Ratio: 66.6% compared to the 65.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Other Revenue, net: $17.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Management- Asset Management and Administration Fees: $20.91 million versus $21.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Banking & Equities-Total: $674.35 million compared to the $573.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Evercore here>>>

Shares of Evercore have returned +25.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

