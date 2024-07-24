Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI - Free Report) reported $154.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.4%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was -2.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacific Premier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.3% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.3% compared to the 61.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $16.82 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.03 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans/leases: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $52.12 million versus $69.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $52.12 million versus $69.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $18.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.07 million.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $136.39 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $143.70 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pacific Premier Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp have returned +33.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

