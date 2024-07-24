Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wabtec (WAB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) reported $2.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion, representing a surprise of +0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales to external customers- Transit Segment: $724 million versus $719.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Sales to external customers- Freight Segment: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $462 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $423.20 million.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $91 million versus $89.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $391 million compared to the $326.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.53 million.
Shares of Wabtec have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

