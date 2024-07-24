Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $1.97 for the same period compares to $2.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion, representing a surprise of +6.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog units at end of period: 6,256 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,565.
  • Average sales price of homes closed: $600 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $601.86 thousand.
  • Homes Closed: 3,200 versus 3,014 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales orders: 3,111 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,335.
  • Revenue- Home closings: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Financial services revenue: $48.92 million compared to the $47.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $8.78 million compared to the $7.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.
Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned +19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

