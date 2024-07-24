Sysco Corporation ( SYY Quick Quote SYY - Free Report) is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Jul 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $20.59 billion, which indicates 4.4% growth from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.38 per share, which implies 3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 14 cents. SYY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 2%, on average. Factors to Note
Sysco's (SYY) Q4 Earnings in the Cards: Key Things to Note
Sysco Corporation (SYY - Free Report) is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Jul 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $20.59 billion, which indicates 4.4% growth from the year-ago period.
The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.38 per share, which implies 3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 14 cents. SYY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 2%, on average.
Factors to Note
Sysco is focused on enhancing efficiency through supply-chain productivity and structural cost-containment efforts. The company demonstrated strong discipline and management agility by navigating a softer-than-expected customer environment in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Despite witnessing slow restaurant traffic and soft volumes, Sysco’s operational efficiency led to robust bottom-line growth.
While slow restaurant traffic has been a challenge, Sysco has been committed to enhancing local case volume growth and remains confident about witnessing improved results for the remainder of fiscal 2024, per the last earnings call. This gives out positive signals for the quarter under review.
Sysco is a diversified company that covers every part of the food-away-from-home channel, which has been capturing market share from the grocery channel for a while now. On its last earnings call, management stated that it expects this macro trend to stay for many years. This is likely to have benefited the company in the quarter under review. Further, a focus on the Recipe for Growth program has been strengthening SYY’s capacities across sales and the supply chain.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sysco this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Though Sysco has an Earnings ESP of +0.81%, it currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $5 billion, which suggests growth of 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 87 cents per share. The estimate suggests almost 13% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. CL delivered an earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $20.75 billion, which implies growth of around 1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Procter & Gamble’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.37 is in line with the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.
Clorox (CLX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is expected to register a top and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX’s quarterly earnings has risen by a penny in the past seven days to $1.54 per share, which indicates a fall of 7.8% from the year-ago period quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.98 billion, which calls for a drop of around 2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.5%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.