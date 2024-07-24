Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG Quick Quote PEG - Free Report) , or PSEG, is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30 before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.76% in the last reported quarter. The company holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.30%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at Play
PSEG (PEG) to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG - Free Report) , or PSEG, is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30 before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.76% in the last reported quarter.
The company holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.30%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
In the second quarter of 2024, PSEG’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures, resulting in increased electricity demand for cooling purposes. This is expected to have contributed to the company’s second-quarter revenues.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote
However, unfavorable changes in generation and gas supply under the PSEG Power & Other segment may have an adverse impact on PEG’s overall top-line performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.06 billion, which indicates a decline of 15% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Such a dismal sales expectation, along with lower pension income, higher operation and maintenance (O&M) costs related to gas meter inspections and high interest expenses, may have adversely impacted the company’s earnings.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, which calls for a decline of 4.3% from the prior-year reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PSEG this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: PEG has an Earnings ESP of -12.27%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, PSEG carries a Zacks Rank #2.
