Daqo New Energy (DQ) Unveils $100M Share Repurchase Program
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) , a leading producer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, recently announced the approval of a $100-million share repurchase program by its board of directors. This program will be effective through Jun 30, 2025.
Under this authorization, Daqo New Energy can repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding ordinary or American depositary shares (ADSs) through open-market purchases, negotiated off-market transactions, block trades or other legally permissible methods under U.S. securities laws.
The repurchase program is expected to be funded primarily from DQ’s available cash and existing cash balance. It does not obligate Daqo New Energy to acquire any specific number of shares or ADSs at any particular time. The board will periodically review the program and may adjust its terms and size as necessary.
Daqo New Energy expressed that the share repurchase program showcases its confidence in its business development as it navigates the industry downcycle. DQ is fully committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating shareholder value. However, the timing, number of shares repurchased, and prices paid will be influenced by the company's operations, market conditions and regulatory requirements, including any blackout period restrictions.
Shares of Daqo have lost 53.1% in the past year against a 13.9% fall in the industry.
