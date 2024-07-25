We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interpublic (IPG) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decline Y/Y
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) has reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same.
IPG’s adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 61 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate marginally but declined 12.7% year over year. Total revenues of $2.7 billion rose 1.6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate pegged at $2.3 billion.
IPG shares have declined 6.7% over the past year against the 2.8% fall of the industry it belongs to.
Operating Results
The operating income in the quarter came in at $318.2 million, which increased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter and was lower than our estimate of $411.4 million.
Adjusted EBITA was $338.6 million, increasing 2% on a year-over-year basis but missing our estimate of $410.8 million. The adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues was 14.6%, gaining 30 basis points from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our estimate of 17.7%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Interpublic ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.6 billion compared with $1.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Total debt was $3.2 billion, flat with the preceding quarter.
In the reported quarter, IPG repurchased shares for $130.1 million at an average cost of $31.8 per share, including fees. The company paid out a common stock cash dividend of 33 cents per share to $123.9 million.
2024 Guidance
For 2024, the company expects organic net revenues to grow 1% year over year. The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be 16.6%.
Currently, Interpublic carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results.
PAYX’s earnings of $1.1 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and increased 15.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but rose 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2024 results.
FDS’s earnings per share (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.4 beat the consensus mark by 11.8% and increased 15.3% from the year-ago quarter. However, revenues of $552.7 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin but rose 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.