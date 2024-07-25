Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About KLA (KLAC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, KLA (KLAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.57 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.60, compared to $5.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion, representing a surprise of +2.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KLA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
  • Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process: $121.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Revenues- Service: $613.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $628.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Revenues- Product: $1.95 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection: $140.02 million versus $131.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
Shares of KLA have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

