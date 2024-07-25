Back to top

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) reported $4.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $10.55 for the same period compares to $10.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.32 billion, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 2.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Number of stores - Total: 6,244 compared to the 6,266 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Square footage - Total: 47.5 Msq ft versus 47.41 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales per weighted-average store: $0.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million.
  • Ending domestic store count: 6,152 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,175.
  • Number of stores opened: 27 compared to the 47 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Ending Canada store count: 23 compared to the 24 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Domestic New stores opened: 21 compared to the 39 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mexico Stores at End of the Period: 69 versus 68 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Sales to professional service provider customers: $2 billion versus $2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Other sales and sales adjustments: $123.45 million versus $94.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.2% change.
Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

