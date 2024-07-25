We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) reported $4.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $10.55 for the same period compares to $10.22 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.32 billion, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.95.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - YoY change: 2.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
- Number of stores - Total: 6,244 compared to the 6,266 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Square footage - Total: 47.5 Msq ft versus 47.41 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.
- Sales per weighted-average store: $0.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million.
- Ending domestic store count: 6,152 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,175.
- Number of stores opened: 27 compared to the 47 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Ending Canada store count: 23 compared to the 24 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Domestic New stores opened: 21 compared to the 39 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Mexico Stores at End of the Period: 69 versus 68 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
- Sales to professional service provider customers: $2 billion versus $2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
- Other sales and sales adjustments: $123.45 million versus $94.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.2% change.
Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.