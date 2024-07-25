Back to top

Meritage (MTH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Meritage Homes (MTH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.31, compared to $5.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion, representing a surprise of +7.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Homes ordered - Total: 3,799 compared to the 3,925 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total: $411 compared to the $415.03 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Homes closed - Total: 4,118 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3,778.
  • Order Backlog - Total: 2,714 compared to the 3,186 average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Order Backlog Value - Total: $1.11 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Active Communities - Ending - Total: 287 versus 278 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Home Orders - Average sales price - Total: $414 compared to the $412.13 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Homes Ordered Value - Total: $1.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion.
  • Homes ordered - West Region: 1,114 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,193.
  • Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding): $1.69 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home closing: $1.69 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Revenue- Financial Services: $8.31 million compared to the $6.59 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year.
Shares of Meritage have returned +20.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

