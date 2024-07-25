Back to top

Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) reported $960.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $979.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +13.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Plexus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market Sector- Healthcare/Life Sciences: $380 million versus $379.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Aerospace/Defense: $178 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $183.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Industrial: $403 million compared to the $418.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
Shares of Plexus have returned +15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

