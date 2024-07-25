Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CVB Financial (CVBF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CVB Financial (CVBF - Free Report) reported $125.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +2.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 45.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 44.6%.
  • Total interest-earning assets: $14.67 billion compared to the $14.74 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $24.96 million compared to the $18.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $25.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.46 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $110.85 million versus $113.57 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $14.42 million versus $13.92 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $111.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $114.10 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.12 million versus $5.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trust and investment services: $3.43 million versus $3.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for CVB Financial here>>>

Shares of CVB Financial have returned +22.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

