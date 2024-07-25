Back to top

Sallie Mae (SLM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sallie Mae (SLM - Free Report) reported $372.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.97 million, representing a surprise of +0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sallie Mae performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 5.4% compared to the 5.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $27.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.28 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $372.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $369.37 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $141.81 million compared to the $68.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other income: $27.77 million compared to the $19.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gains on sales of loans, net: $111.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.08 million.
Shares of Sallie Mae have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

