We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ford Motor (F) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.81 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was -26.56%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ford Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ford Motor here>>>
- Wholesale Units - Ford Blue: 741 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 694.5 thousand.
- Wholesale Units - Ford Pro: 375 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 372.94 thousand.
- Wholesale Units - Ford Model e: 26 thousand compared to the 24.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Ford Pro: $17 billion compared to the $16.80 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit: $44.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
- Revenues- Ford Credit: $3 billion compared to the $2.80 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.
- Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit: $343 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $440.57 million.
- Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue: $1.17 billion compared to the $2.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Ford Next: -$13 million compared to the -$35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other: -$165 million versus -$296.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBIT- Ford Model e: -$1.14 billion compared to the -$1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ford Motor have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.