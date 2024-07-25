Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ford Motor (F) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.81 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was -26.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ford Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wholesale Units - Ford Blue: 741 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 694.5 thousand.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Pro: 375 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 372.94 thousand.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Model e: 26 thousand compared to the 24.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Ford Pro: $17 billion compared to the $16.80 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit: $44.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Revenues- Ford Credit: $3 billion compared to the $2.80 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit: $343 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $440.57 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue: $1.17 billion compared to the $2.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Next: -$13 million compared to the -$35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other: -$165 million versus -$296.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Model e: -$1.14 billion compared to the -$1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ford Motor here>>>

Shares of Ford Motor have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise