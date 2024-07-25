Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Wyndham (WH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) reported revenue of $367 million, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $371 million, representing a surprise of -1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wyndham performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Rooms: 884,900 compared to the 884,014 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total RevPAR: $45.99 versus $47.02 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees: $144 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $150.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty: $150 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $148.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees: $31 million versus $30.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other: $39 million compared to the $38.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees: $2 million compared to the $2.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60% year over year.
Shares of Wyndham have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

