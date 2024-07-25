We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Universal Health Services (UHS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.91 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.31, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.37, the EPS surprise was +27.89%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Revenues- Behavioral health services: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
- Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services: $360.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $300.68 million.
- Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $212.25 million versus $165.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Universal Health Services have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.