Universal Health Services (UHS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.91 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.31, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.37, the EPS surprise was +27.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Behavioral health services: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services: $360.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $300.68 million.
  • Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $212.25 million versus $165.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Universal Health Services have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

