Compared to Estimates, RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

- Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio: 51.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 52.4%.
- Underwriting Expense Ratio: 29.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 29.2%.
- Combined Ratio: 81.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 81.5%.
- Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 66.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64.5%.
- Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 31.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.4%.
- Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 98.2% compared to the 94.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Net premiums earned: $2.54 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures: $12.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +63.5%.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $410.85 million compared to the $398.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.4% year over year.
- Net premiums earned- Property: $980.83 million compared to the $929.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.3% year over year.
- Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty: $1.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52%.
- Revenues- Other income (loss): $0.17 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -95.6% change.
Shares of RenaissanceRe have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.