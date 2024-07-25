Back to top

Pathward (CASH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Pathward Financial (CASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.73 million, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.66, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.1 million, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pathward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 6.6% versus 6.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $6.80 billion versus $7.17 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total NonInterest Income: $65.87 million versus $63.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $110.86 million compared to the $112.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Pathward have returned +17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

