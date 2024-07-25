Back to top

Carlisle (CSL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.24, compared to $5.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion, representing a surprise of +1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carlisle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.
  • Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $361.70 million versus $380.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $343.80 million versus $314.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and unallocated: -$28.90 million versus -$31.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $59.60 million compared to the $63.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Carlisle have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

