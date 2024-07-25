Moody's (MCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Moody's (
MCO Quick Quote MCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 21.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.28, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion, representing a surprise of +3.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.06.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics: $802 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $816.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services: $1.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $937.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.9%. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions: $366 million versus $369.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information: $210 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $218.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights: $226 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $229.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue: $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.63 million. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Recurring: $323 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $313.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Transaction: $692 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $635.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.2%. Revenue- Moody's investor services: $1.06 billion versus $941.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.2% change. Revenue- Moody's Analytics: $806 million versus $821.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance: $154 million versus $139.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Financial institutions: $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.5%. View all Key Company Metrics for Moody's here>>>
Shares of Moody's have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Moody's (MCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Moody's (MCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 21.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.28, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion, representing a surprise of +3.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.06.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Moody's here>>>
- Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics: $802 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $816.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
- Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services: $1.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $937.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.9%.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions: $366 million versus $369.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information: $210 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $218.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights: $226 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $229.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue: $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.63 million.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Recurring: $323 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $313.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Transaction: $692 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $635.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.2%.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services: $1.06 billion versus $941.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.2% change.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics: $806 million versus $821.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance: $154 million versus $139.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Financial institutions: $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.5%.
Shares of Moody's have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.