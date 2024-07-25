United Rentals (URI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, United Rentals (
URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.77 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.70, compared to $9.88 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.48.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how United Rentals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Equipment rentals: $3.22 billion compared to the $3.20 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Revenues- Service and other revenues: $90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $90.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Revenues- Contractor supplies sales: $42 million versus $38.12 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change. Revenues- Sales of new equipment: $61 million compared to the $66.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year. Revenues- Sales of rental equipment: $365 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $362 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%. Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales: $19 million versus $15.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.7% change. Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals: $1.01 billion versus $918.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change. Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment: $34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.1%. Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment: $52 million compared to the $40.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30% year over year. Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues: $9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Total Revenues- General rentals: $2.65 billion versus $2.77 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues: $81 million versus $81.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
Shares of United Rentals have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
