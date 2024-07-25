Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 25, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • NextEra Energy Inc.’s ((NEE - Free Report) ) shares climbed 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93.
  • Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ((TMO - Free Report) ) surged 4.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $5.37, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.13.
  • Shares of General Dynamics Corp. ((GD - Free Report) ) tanked 3.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.26, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.30.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s ((LW - Free Report) ) shares plunged 28.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.78, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Dynamics Corporation (GD) - free report >>

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - free report >>

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - free report >>

Lamb Weston (LW) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace consumer-staples medical utilities