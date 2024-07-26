Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR - Free Report) reported $528.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $2.21 for the same period compares to $2.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $516.21 million, representing a surprise of +2.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance: $45.53 billion versus $46.12 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Book value per common share at end of quarter: $55.02 versus $55.85 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 15.3% versus 15.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans: $74.99 million versus $69.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 13.8% compared to the 14.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Leverage Ratio: 8.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.1%.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $417.62 million versus $410.07 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $111.19 million versus $106.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $396.71 million compared to the $387.23 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Other charges, commissions and fees: $13.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.07 million.
Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

