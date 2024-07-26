Back to top

NXP (NXPI) Q2 Earnings Meet, Dip Y/Y on Automotive Weakness

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported unimpressive second-quarter 2024 results primarily due to its weak momentum in the automotive end market.

The company logged net income (on a non-GAAP basis) of $829 million or $3.20 per share in second-quarter 2024, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure decreased from the net income of $896 million or $3.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.

NXPI recorded revenues of $3.13 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.04%. The figure declined 5% from the year-ago level.

Along with weak automotive, sluggish communications infrastructure market was a concern.

Nevertheless, the company enjoyed strong momentum across the industrial & IoT, and mobile end markets in the reported quarter.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Sluggishness in Automotive & Communication Market Ails NXPI

Automotive: The company generated $1.73 billion in revenues (55.3% of the total revenues) from this market, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 7%. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion. Although NXP’s growing focus on innovation of system solutions was a positive, inventory correction by direct Tier 1 customers led to a year-over-year decline in revenues within the automotive market.

Communication Infrastructure & Others: NXPI generated $438 million in revenues (14% of the total revenues) from this market, down 23% year over year. The reported figure beat the consensus mark of 431.2 million. The company’s performance benefited from new cellular standards, offset by broad-based inventory corrections.

Financial Position

As of Jun 30, 2024, NXP’s’ cash and cash equivalent, and short-term deposit balance was $3.26 billion, down from $3.3 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.

The long-term debt was $9.681 billion at the end of the quarter under review compared with $10.178 billion at the end of the last reported quarter.

NXP generated a cash flow of $761 million in the second quarter of 2024, down from $851 million in the previous quarter.

The company’s capex investment was $184 million in the reported quarter. NXPI generated a free cash flow of $577 million in the quarter.

In the second quarter, NXPI made dividend payments of $260 million and repurchased shares worth $310 million.

3Q24 Outlook

For third-quarter 2024, NXP expects revenues of $3.150-$3.350 billion, indicating a year-over-year fall of 5% at the mid-point.

In the automotive end market, NXPI expects to resume sequential growth in the third quarter. However, softness in the market is likely to persist on a year-over-year basis as the inventory digestion process at select direct Tier 1 auto customers will continue in the second half of 2024. 

In third-quarter 2024, automotive market is expected to move down year over year in the low-single-digit percent range but is anticipated to rise in the mid-single-digit percent range sequentially.

The communication infrastructure market is also expected to be weak in the third quarter. It is likely to be down year over year in the mid-20% range and the mid-single-digit percent range sequentially.

Nevertheless, the industrial and IoT market is anticipated to rise in the low-single-digit percent range on both year-over-year and sequential basis.

Meanwhile, mobile revenues are expected to grow year over year in the mid-single-digit percent range and in the mid-teens percent range sequentially.

