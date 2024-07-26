We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) reached $19.20, with a +1.91% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 7.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.26%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $19.63 billion, indicating changes of -13.66% and +13.34%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.
It's also important to note that LI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
