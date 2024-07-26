We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The latest trading session saw Reddit Inc. (RDDT - Free Report) ending at $62.06, denoting a -1.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.04% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The upcoming earnings release of Reddit Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2024.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.91% increase. Currently, Reddit Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.