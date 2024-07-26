We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Commvault Systems (CVLT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) ending at $122.24, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the data-management software company had gained 2.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting a 4.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $214.4 million, indicating an 8.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $910 million, indicating changes of +13.42% and +8.43%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Commvault Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Commvault Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 36.05. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.24 for its industry.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.