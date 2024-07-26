We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know
Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $24.98, demonstrating a -0.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.
The construction company's shares have seen an increase of 14.48% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 4.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tutor Perini in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.16, marking a 122.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.18 billion, reflecting a 15.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion, which would represent changes of +133.33% and +18.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tutor Perini is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Tutor Perini currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.05, so one might conclude that Tutor Perini is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.