We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
On Holding (ONON) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
On Holding (ONON - Free Report) closed at $38.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
The running-shoe and apparel company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.26% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.37% and aligning with the S&P 500.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 375% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $622.07 million, reflecting a 25.87% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $2.56 billion, signifying shifts of +143.59% and +28.38%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, On Holding boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, On Holding is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.53. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.83 for its industry.
One should further note that ONON currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ONON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.