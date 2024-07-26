For the quarter ended June 2024, Norfolk Southern (
NSC Quick Quote NSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.04 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.06, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.85.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Norfolk Southern here>>>
Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Norfolk Southern (NSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.04 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.06, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.85.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Railway Operating Ratio: 62.8% compared to the 66.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise: 576.4 thousand versus 574.93 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal: 1,003.5 thousand versus 993.31 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total: 1,742.8 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,730.39 thousand.
- Carloads (Units) - Volume - Coal: 162.9 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 162.16 thousand.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products: $622 million versus $616.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
- Railway operating revenues- Coal: $398 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $386.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals: $532 million versus $528.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
- Railway operating revenues- Intermodal: $742 million versus $763.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive: $310 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $296.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction: $440 million compared to the $428.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.