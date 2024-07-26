Why Superior Group (SGC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Superior Group (
SGC Quick Quote SGC - Free Report) reached $19.90, with a -1.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.
Shares of the uniform maker witnessed a gain of 6.38% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Superior Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $136.6 million, indicating a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $567.2 million, indicating changes of +38.89% and +4.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Superior Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Superior Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.68, which means Superior Group is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that SGC has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
