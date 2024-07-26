ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (
COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $111.03, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.
The the stock of energy company has fallen by 2.21% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.51% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The upcoming earnings release of ConocoPhillips will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.06, showcasing a 11.96% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.15 billion, indicating a 17.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.73 per share and revenue of $61 billion, indicating changes of -0.46% and +4.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.78% lower. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, ConocoPhillips is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.16 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that COP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $111.03, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.
The the stock of energy company has fallen by 2.21% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.51% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The upcoming earnings release of ConocoPhillips will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.06, showcasing a 11.96% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.15 billion, indicating a 17.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.73 per share and revenue of $61 billion, indicating changes of -0.46% and +4.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.78% lower. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, ConocoPhillips is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.16 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that COP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.