We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $22.11, indicating a -0.54% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has dropped by 4.67% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 31, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 18.37% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $94.69 million, showing a 5.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.31 per share and a revenue of $384.67 million, signifying shifts of +18.46% and +6.45%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Fiverr International holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.5, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.