AppFolio (APPF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) reported $197.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.2%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.32 million, representing a surprise of +4.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AppFolio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $1.73 million compared to the $2.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Value Added Services: $151.62 million compared to the $139.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Core solutions: $44.02 million compared to the $45.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
Shares of AppFolio have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

