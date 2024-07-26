Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $154 million, down 21.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.45 million, representing a surprise of -2.19%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eastern Bankshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio (Gaap): 71.3% compared to the 66.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $25.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.18 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $128.65 million compared to the $132.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Eastern Bankshares have returned +21.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

