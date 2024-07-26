Back to top

Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $198.69 million, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $185.31 million, representing a surprise of +7.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Customers Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.9% versus 52.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $20.52 billion compared to the $21.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $31.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.19 million.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $2.01 million versus $2.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest income tax equivalent: $168.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.91 million.
  • Mortgage warehouse transactional fees: $1.06 million compared to the $1.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $167.65 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $164.37 million.
  • Commercial lease income: $10.28 million versus $9.62 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loan fees: $5.23 million compared to the $5.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other Non Interest Income: $2.37 million versus $2.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Customers Bancorp have returned +30.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

