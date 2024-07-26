Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) reported $211.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +3.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cousins Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $1.10 million compared to the $0.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7742.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental property: $211.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $0.41 million versus $0.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.05 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.09.
Shares of Cousins Properties have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

