Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Byline Bancorp (BY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) reported $99.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +7.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Byline Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 52.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $8.74 billion compared to the $8.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs of loans and leases: 0.6% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $86.53 million compared to the $84.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net gains on sales of loans: $6.04 million versus $5.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $12.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.11 million.
  • Fees and service charges on deposits: $2.55 million compared to the $2.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management and trust income: $0.94 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $1.16 million versus $1.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Byline Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Byline Bancorp have returned +23.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise