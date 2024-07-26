Bristol Myers (BMY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb (
BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.2 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.52 billion, representing a surprise of +5.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S. $154 million versus $163.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S. $1.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S. $716 million versus $642.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International: $243 million versus $210.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid: $1.35 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Yervoy: $630 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $612.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane: $231 million versus $218.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl: $425 million compared to the $391.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81.6% year over year. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Breyanzi: $153 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $132.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53%. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Abecma: $95 million versus $83.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Camzyos: $139 million compared to the $121.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +202.2% year over year. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Sotyktu: $53 million versus $57.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +112% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Bristol Myers here>>>
Shares of Bristol Myers have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
