WesBanco (WSBC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

WesBanco (WSBC - Free Report) reported $149.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.4 million, representing a surprise of +0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WesBanco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 2.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.1% versus 67% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $31.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.30 million.
  • Mortgage banking income: $1.07 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of WesBanco have returned +26.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

