Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Premier Financial (PFC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $61.3 million, down 42.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Premier Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin: 2.5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.1% compared to the 61.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $49.30 million versus $50.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $12.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.40 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Premier Financial here>>>

Shares of Premier Financial have returned +28.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise