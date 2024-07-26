Cincinnati Financial Corporation ( CINF Quick Quote CINF - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating income of $1.29 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33%. The bottom line increased 7% year over year. The quarterly results of CINF were aided by premium growth initiatives, price increases and higher interest income from fixed-maturity securities. However, the upside was partly offset by poor underwriting income and escalating expenses. Operational Update
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings Top on Higher Premiums
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating income of $1.29 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33%. The bottom line increased 7% year over year.
The quarterly results of CINF were aided by premium growth initiatives, price increases and higher interest income from fixed-maturity securities. However, the upside was partly offset by poor underwriting income and escalating expenses.
Operational Update
Total operating revenues in the quarter under review were $2.4 billion, which improved 10.8% year over year. This improvement was driven by higher earned premiums, investment income and other revenues. However, the top line missed the consensus mark by 1.5%.
Net written premiums climbed 14% year over year to $2.4 billion, driven by premium growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insured exposures, as well as contribution to growth from Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global.
Investment income, net of expenses, increased 10% year over year to $242 million and missed our estimate of $246.2 million. It was due to an increase in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a decrease in equity portfolio dividends. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $252 million.
Total benefits and expenses of Cincinnati Financial increased 11.2% year over year to $2.1 billion, primarily due to higher insurance losses and contract holders' benefits, underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, interest expenses and other operating expenses. Our estimate was $2.2 billion.
In its property & casualty (P&C) insurance business, CINF witnessed an underwriting income of $35 million, which decreased 26% from the year-ago period. Our estimate was pegged at an income of $1.5 million.
The combined ratio — a measure of underwriting profitability — deteriorated 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 98.5. Our estimate was pinned at 100.1.
Quarterly Segment Update
Commercial Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $1.1 billion increased 4% year over year, which matched our estimate as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This upside was primarily driven by 4% premiums earned.
Underwriting income was $10 million, which decreased 70% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 220 bps year over year to 99.1. Our estimate was pegged at 100.6.
Personal Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $632 million increased 28% year over year on account of a 28% rise in premiums earned. Our estimate was $592.1 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $648.3 million.
The company reported an underwriting loss of $42 million, wider than the underwriting loss of $36 million in the year-earlier period. Our estimate was pegged at a loss of $53.5 million. The combined ratio improved 70 bps year over year to 106.9. Our estimate was 109.2.
Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $152 million grew 14% year over year, aided by 14% higher earned premiums. Our estimate was $162.4 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $152.4 million.
Underwriting profit decreased 27% year over year to $8 million. Our estimate was pinned at $20.3 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 320 bps year over year to 95.4. Our estimate was 88.
Life Insurance: Total revenues were $123 million, down 3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $78.7 million. Our estimate was $81.4 million. Total benefits and expenses decreased 8% year over year to $92 million due to lower contract holders’ benefits incurred.
Financial Update
As of Jun 30, 2024, Cincinnati Financial had total assets worth $34.8 billion, up 6.2% from the level at the end of 2023.
Total debt was $815 million as of Jun 30, 2024, which remained unchanged from the 2023-end level. The company’s debt-to-capital ratio was 6% as of Jun 30, 2024, which improved 30 bps from the end of 2022.
As of Jun 30, 2024, CINF’s book value per share was $81.79, up 6.1% from 2023-end.
Zacks Rank
Cincinnati Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other P&C Insurers
The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $2.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99. The bottom line improved more than five times year over year. Operating revenues of $18.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 18.9% year over year.
Net premiums earned grew 19% to $17.2 billion and beat our estimate of $16.7 billion. Combined ratio improved 850 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level to 91.9.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 core income of $2.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.5%. Travelers’ total revenues increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter to $11.3 billion. The top-line figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Net written premiums increased 8% year over year to a record $11.1 billion. The figure was higher than our estimate of $10.4 billion.
Net investment income increased 24.2% year over year to $885 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $852.14 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $861.2 million. Catastrophe loss was $1.51 billion, pre-tax, wider than a loss of $1.18 million, pre-tax, incurred in the year-ago quarter. Travelers witnessed an underwriting loss of $65 million, narrower than a loss of $640 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.
RLI Corp. (RLI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.4%. The bottom line improved 48.3% year over year. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $413 million, up 17.6% year over year, driven by 17.6% higher net premiums earned and 18% higher net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403 million. Gross premiums written increased 11% year over year to $563.4 million. Our estimate was $664 million.
Net investment income increased 18% year over year to $34 million. Our estimate was $39.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $37.4 million. Total expenses increased 9.5% year over year to $314.8 million. Our estimate was $331.7 million. Underwriting income increased 70% year over year to $70 million. The combined ratio improved 570 bps year over year to 81.5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at 95.3, while our estimate was 89.9.