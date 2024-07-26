Xylem Inc. ( XYL Quick Quote XYL - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30, before market open. The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.2%. Let’s see how things have shaped up for Xylem this earnings season. Factors to Note
Xylem (XYL) Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect
Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30, before market open.
The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.2%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Xylem this earnings season.
Factors to Note
The Measurement & Control Solutions (M&CS) segment’s second-quarter results are likely to benefit from robust demand across smart metering and other applications end markets, primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the M&CS segment’s revenues is pegged at $470 million, indicating a 13.3% jump from the year-ago reported number.
Growth in the transport application business, driven by backlog execution and the timing of projects in Western Europe, is expected to have boosted the Water Infrastructure segment’s performance. The Water Solutions and Services segment is anticipated to have performed strongly, driven by strength in the dewatering application business.
The Evoqua acquisition in May 2023, which expanded Xylem’s position in water technologies, solutions and services and strengthened its foothold in lucrative end markets, is expected to have bolstered its top-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which indicates an increase of 25.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $1.06 per share, which implies an increase of 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
However, weakness in the building solutions and industrial applications end markets is expected to have ailed the performance of the Applied Water segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Applied Water segment’s revenues is pegged at $453 million, which implies a decrease of 5.2% from the year-ago reported number.
The company’s bottom line is expected to have reflected the impact of raw material cost inflation and high labor, freight and overhead costs. Also, given XYL’s extensive presence in international markets, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have affected its profitability.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for XYL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.
Earnings ESP: Xylem has an Earnings ESP of -1.62% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.04 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Xylem presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.
Atkore Inc. (ATKR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of + 0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 6. Atkore’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 15.4%.
Crane Company (CR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to release second-quarter results on Jul 29.
Crane Company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.2%.
Eaton Corporation plc (ETN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. It is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 1.
Eaton’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 4.7%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.